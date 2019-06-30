|
George Maloney
January 31, 1946 - June 18, 2019
Resident of Saratoga
Chip, 73, passed away at his home in Saratoga, CA, surrounded by his family. He was a long-time resident of Saratoga and a high tech sales and marketing executive. He could light up any room with his incredible wit and storytelling. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Weedgie; daughter Kieran and boyfriend Kevin; son Peter and wife Shana; grandchildren, Declan, Brennan, Quinlan, Aisleen, GP and Jacob.
A service will be held on Tuesday, July 2nd at Ascension Catholic Church at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chip's memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 30, 2019