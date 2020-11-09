George Maul
March 1944 - May 2020
Resident of San Jose
George was born in Germany just a year before the end of World War II. He came to this country when he was 17. A year later he enlisted in the US Air Force. He served seven years and received his electronics training while serving. Before leaving the service he became a U.S. citizen. George came to California and worked in many electronics firms, both start up and larger companies like Intel and Cadence Design. His reputation by his peers in the industry was that of an Engineer's Engineer. After he retired he enjoyed gardening, his dogs and traveling. He was proud to say he had been in all fifty states. He especially loved traveling to Europe and returned often with his wife, Dianne, to Germany. He enjoyed entertaining and relished the annual Intel MSO reunions. Tragically he developed Lewy Body Dementia. He lost his battle in May with his wife beside him. Besides his wife, Dianne he leaves his daughter, Rose Jimerson, his son, George H Maul (Mary) and two grandchildren. A special thanks to the VA and Vitas Hospice for his medical care. Private services have been held. Donations in George's name may be made to the charity of your choice
