George Michael (Mike) Szudy
1957 - 2020
George Michael Szudy (Mike)
1957-2020
Brother, friend, scientist, sailor, nature-lover. Mitty High; UC Santa Cruz; Spectra-Physics. Mike loved music, books & camping. He spent years living on the street & sleeping on the beach. Untreated mental illness, alcoholism & heart failure led to his death. He's survived by his sisters, with him when he died at Dominican Hospital; his step-siblings the Pecks; & his nephews. Memorial donations: Homeless Persons Health Project. Messages: gmszudymemories@gmail.com


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Jun. 7 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
