George Mosher Alegretti
April 30,1953 - Feb. 09, 2019
Anderson, CA
George was born in Berkeley on April 30, 1953. He passed peacefully on February 9, 2019 at the age of 65 with family and friends at his side. George was raised in San Jose and attended St. Mary's Grammar School. He graduated from Archbishop Mitty High School in 1971. He is survived by his sister Michele Vaughn, niece Denice Kilik, and nephew Michael Vaughn. George will be missed by his family and many friends who enjoyed his humor and his love of a good time. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Blair's (530) 241-3400
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 10, 2019