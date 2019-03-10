Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Alegretti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Mosher Alegretti


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Mosher Alegretti Obituary
George Mosher Alegretti
April 30,1953 - Feb. 09, 2019
Anderson, CA
George was born in Berkeley on April 30, 1953. He passed peacefully on February 9, 2019 at the age of 65 with family and friends at his side. George was raised in San Jose and attended St. Mary's Grammar School. He graduated from Archbishop Mitty High School in 1971. He is survived by his sister Michele Vaughn, niece Denice Kilik, and nephew Michael Vaughn. George will be missed by his family and many friends who enjoyed his humor and his love of a good time. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Blair's (530) 241-3400


View the online memorial for George Mosher Alegretti
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.