George Paul Baker, Jr.July 31, 1924 – August 18, 2020Resident of Campbell, CAGeorge Paul Baker passed into God's care on August 18, 2020, at the age of 96. He is survived by his wife, Charlesie "Cricket", and daughters Brenda Baker and Becky (Mike) Iwen, a sister, Bonnie Dalton, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Baker, and a sister, Pauline (Jim) Baxter.George was born in Willits, CA to George Sr. and Edith Baker, and grew up in Eureka and Santa Cruz. He married Cricket just four days after her 18th birthday, and next month they would have celebrated 71 years together. The two settled in Campbell, where they raised their two girls. George earned an Architecture degree at UC Berkeley, followed shortly by an Engineering degree at San Jose State, and worked almost his entire career at FMC Corporation in San Jose.He liked to sing and was an accomplished whistler. He liked to draw and write poems, and sent his daughters wonderful "Dad-grams" in the mail when they were away at school. These were more a work of art than a letter! He used these same skills to help Cricket prepare the classrooms where she taught – creating illustrations and lettering for bulletin-board displays.George was a Mason and a WWII veteran, and was proud of his service. He served two terms as a Campbell Union School District Trustee, and was a member of the California Metric Association. He was a long-time member of Church of the Valley, in Santa Clara, and could often be seen ushering there, or assisting older church members across the street before church. He loved God, his family, attending Oakland A's games with his daughter, Becky, and spending time with others. And he loved to laugh and make others smile! George, all those who loved you cannot help but smile now whenever we think of you. Rest in peace.An outdoor service will immediately precede inurnment at Los Gatos Memorial Park. Livestreaming available.