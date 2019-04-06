|
|
George Rahall
Oct. 19, 1924 - March 1, 2019
Resident of San Carlos
Sadly, George Rahall passed away peacefully surrounded by family. George grew up in Elmira, New York. He served in the US Navy during WW2 and was a first gunners mate on the LST 334. He remained active in the LST Association for years. He and his beloved wife Ruthy loved to travel and camp in their RV at beaches. George enjoyed riding his motorcycle and did so into his 90's. He embraced his Lebanese heritage. Their home was filled with friends, family, music and food. George relocated to California after the war ended. He is survived by daughters Barbara Penley and Rene Brooks. Sons in law Charles Penley and James Brooks. Grandchildren Daniel Monteverde, Alexa Eldridge and Melanie King. Great granddaughter Charlotte Monteverde. Ruthy passed in 2008. His cat Jackie never left his side.
View the online memorial for George Rahall
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 6, 2019