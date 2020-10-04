George Steven Ford Jr.May 13th, 1946 - September 25th, 2020San Jose, CASteve Ford passed away at his home in The Villages, San Jose Ca surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Steve was born in Pasadena, CA to George and Elisabeth "Ped" Ford (predeceased). Almost immediately the family moved to Menlo Park, where he lived throughout his formative years. He attended Oak Knoll grammar school (K-8) and was a proud graduate of Woodside HS ('64 ) where he deemed his time there some of the best years of his life, forging friendships there that would last a lifetime. He was a great athlete; baseball, basketball and football and carried a love for sports throughout his life.Steve first attended UC Santa Barbara, where he played football and pledged Lamda Chi Alpha fraternity. He ultimately graduated from Penn State University and later received a teaching credential from UCLA. He was passionate about education and learning, music and dancing, board games of all kinds but his friendships and family he loved above all else. Steve will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his keen intelligence, his genuine kindness for others and the innumerable lives he touched both personally and professionally. In the final years of his life Steve found his true love, Penny Barcellos. Together they enjoyed travel and companionship. Steve's family are extremely grateful for her compassion and love for him, and being a wonderful part of his life.Steve is survived by his sister Wendy, brother Tom (Debbie); daughters Dani (Tom), Heidi (Matt) and Kelly (Pete), 4 nieces and nephews and his 7 grandchildren. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date pending the lifting of Covid