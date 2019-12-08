Mercury News Obituaries
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 297-2447
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
Chapel of the Roses
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Chapel of the Roses
George W. Allen Jr.


1926 - 2019
George W. Allen Jr. Obituary
George W. Allen, Jr.
March 10, 1926 - Nov. 30, 2019
Resident of Union City
George W. Allen, Jr., 93, passed peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Union City, California. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late George W. Allen, Sr. and Alma V. (Fischer) Allen and raised in the Washington, D.C. area until moving to San Jose in 1967.
George proudly served in the Army Air Corps in World War II in the Pacific arena as a B29 tail gunner. He retired from United Airlines after a long career of 38 years at National Airport in Washington, D.C. and the San Francisco maintenance base.
He enjoyed 70 years as a Master Mason and served as a leader in many concordant and affiliated bodies such as Scottish Rite (honored with the 33rd degree), National Sojourners, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, and DeMolay. George and his sweetheart, Bobbie, traveled extensively around the world, and he loved sharing stories of his wartime and travel adventures with friends.
George was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years Bobbie R. (Porter) Allen. He is survived by sons George W. Allen, III (Klina) and Robert G. Allen of Fort Worth Texas; daughters Delma R. Davis of Fremont, CA and Janice L. Watrous, of Glen Burnie, MD; granddaughters Krishelle (Bryan) Lorello and Tiffany (James) Potts and three great grandchildren, all of Texas. His two brothers Millard G. and Robert O. also predeceased him.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 12-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Oak Hill Funeral Home, 300 Curtner Ave., San Jose. The funeral service will be held Sunday, December 15, at 1:30 p.m. with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel of the Roses, followed by interment with military honors at Oak Hill Cemetery.


View the online memorial for George W. Allen, Jr.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 8, 2019
