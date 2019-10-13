Home

George William Bonney Jr.


1923 - 2019
George William Bonney Jr. Obituary
George William Bonney, Jr.
Aug. 22, 1923 ~ Oct. 2, 2019
Resident of Arizona
Artist, poet, pilot, WWII Army Air Force, Madison, WI BA/LLB. Boy Scout leader, Rotarian, Little League coach, Trial Attny., Santa Clara Co. Superior Court Judge. Loving husband & father. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, daughter, 2 sons, 3 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren. Burial at Phoenix National Cemetery.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 13, 2019
