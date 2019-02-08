Home

March 6, 1928 - January 27, 2019
Campbell
Georgie was raised in Prineville, Oregon and moved to Campbell in 1953.
Her legacy includes 7 children, 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and a large close knit extended family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Chuck Daly and her son Tim Daly.
A graduate of SJSU with her BSN in 1972, she later earned a Master's degree in Geriatrics. Her career included 25 years as a public health nurse for Santa Clara County Public Health Dept. and as a nursing instructor at Santa Clara University.
Georgie was a champion of seniors and children and adults with special needs. She will be remembered by her children for her beautiful smile, her kindness, and her unforgettable strength. She was an accomplished musician, gardener, a lifelong Democrat and she loved a good bridge game. Georgie loved to travel, preserve fruits and vegetables and dabbled in wine making.
She is survived by her children; Mary, Teresa, Sue, Casey, Liz and Nancy.
A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held at a later date.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 8, 2019
