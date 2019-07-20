Georgie Ann Wolf

Resident of Campbell

Georgie Ann Wolf was born on February 18, 1920 in Willows, California. She grew up in Mount Shasta, enjoying the outdoors, riding horses, and playing the occasional game of mumblety-peg. She moved to Los Angeles and worked for Southern Pacific Railroad as a crew dispatcher for 10 years, where she met her beloved husband, Dan, a train engineer. They married in 1952 and settled in Campbell a few years later with their three children, Andy, Susie, and Kathy.

Georgie gave of herself generously. She was an active volunteer at St. Lucy's Catholic Church, serving in the Altar Society, Mother's Guild, Young Ladies' Institute, and as a money counter for the parish for over 50 years. She also volunteered for 30 years at the Timpany Center for children with developmental and physical disabilities.

She passed away peacefully in her home on July 2, 2019 at the age of 99. She is preceded in death by her husband Dan, son Andy, and daughter Susie. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Kathy, grandchildren Nick and Anna, great-grandchildren Taylor, Audrey, Nicholas, and Emerson, and many dear friends. We will cherish our memories of her warmth, wit, and determination, not to mention her rum cake.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Lucy's Catholic Church in Campbell on Friday, July 26th at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, those who desire may send a donation in memory of Georgie to the "St. Lucy's Young Ladies Institute #204" at 571 Kenneth Ave, Campbell, CA 95008.





