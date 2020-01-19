|
|
Geovanna Merilyn Jackman
October 21,1930 - January 13, 2020
Sunnyvale
Geovanna passed away on the morning of January 13, 2020 at age 89. She is survived by her children: Everett Jackman II, Rick Jackman, Cindi Anderson, Todd Jackman, Jeff Jackman and Lisa Kohler along with her 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her Husband Everett Jackman; Parents Sherman and Ethyl Fitch; Brother Bill Fitch and Son Dirck Jackman
A long time resident of Sunnyvale, Geovanna came to the Valley of Hearts delight in 1943 on a train with her Mother, Brother and Sister. Her Father, Sherm was stationed at Fort Ord before being deployed to Europe in World War II. She graduated from Fremont High School in Sunnyvale, class of 1948 and was a student at San Jose State before getting married. She raised her seven children and helped many with their insurance needs during her long career at State Farm. She belonged to many clubs and organizations throughout the years, her favorite was the Sunnyvale Moose Lodge.
n/a
View the online memorial for Geovanna Merilyn Jackman
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 19, 2020