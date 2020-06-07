Gerald A. Caires
5/2/1939 – 5/29/2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Jerry passed away in his home with his wife, Lucy, by his side. He was survived by his wife, Lucille, Sons, Jeffrey (Carmen) and Christopher (Stacie). Stepchildren, Michael (Donna), Carolyn (Michael), Tami and Christine. Loving grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle to many. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers, stepson and his first wife, Emily. Jerry proudly served in the US Navy. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to: Lymphangiomatosis and Gorham's Disease Alliance (LGDA) - https://www.lgdalliance.org
Private Services.
View the online memorial for Gerald A. Caires
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.