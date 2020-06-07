Gerald A. Caires
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald A. Caires
5/2/1939 – 5/29/2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Jerry passed away in his home with his wife, Lucy, by his side. He was survived by his wife, Lucille, Sons, Jeffrey (Carmen) and Christopher (Stacie). Stepchildren, Michael (Donna), Carolyn (Michael), Tami and Christine. Loving grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle to many. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers, stepson and his first wife, Emily. Jerry proudly served in the US Navy. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to: Lymphangiomatosis and Gorham's Disease Alliance (LGDA) - https://www.lgdalliance.org
Private Services.


View the online memorial for Gerald A. Caires



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
4082962977
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved