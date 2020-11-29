1/
Gerald Butler
1934 - 2020
Gerald Butler
June 12, 1934 - Nov. 14, 2020
Resident of Palo Alto
Gerald ("Jerry") Butler, age 86 of Palo Alto, died on November 14, 2020 after battling Alzheimer's for more than four years. He is survived by his wife, Amrette; six children, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren (including by marriage).
A Lutheran funeral and burial of ashes will be held in 2021 when the risk of Covid-19 has passed. In the interim, please refer to Gerald-Butler.forevermissed.com to offer condolences and stories/photos of your memories of Jerry.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
