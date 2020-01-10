|
Gerald D. Larson
March 17, 1934 - December 23, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Gerald Larson, 85, also known as "Jerry" or "Sarge," passed away peacefully on the evening of Dec. 23, 2019 with family by his side. He was born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota. After graduating from Harding High School, he joined the United States Air Force. Upon his discharge, he joined the Alameda County Sheriff where he worked for three years before joining the Mountain View Police Department. While working with the MVPD, he also joined the Army Reserves where he served ten years. At the time of his discharge from the Reserves, he held the rank of Sergeant First Class. He then retired as a Sergeant from the Mountain View Police Department in 1987. His last job prior to full retirement was with Lockheed Martin Program Security.
Jerry loved cooking, barbequing, camping and country music. Golf was a huge part of his life and he also enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings, Univ of Minnesota Gophers and western movies. Jerry loved to travel and one of his special visits was to Israel and Egypt. He also loved sweets, cherry pie and his mom's chocolate fudge cake, which was such a sweet memory for him. He was proud to be a part of the American Legion Post 642 organization. His volunteer work included many years of coaching and umpiring for Sunnyvale Southern Little League and ten years of volunteer work for various professional PGA Tournaments at Pebble Beach.
Most of all, Jerry loved his family. He is survived by his wife Mary Anne Salvatierra, his two children, Laurie and Robert, his grandson Ryan Rasmussen, Ed and Randy Hernandez (step sons) and five grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held Thurs, Jan. 16, 2020 at 11:15 am at St. Joseph Church, 582 Hope St., Mtn. View. Inurnment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the St. Labre Indian School located in Ashland, Montana would be appreciated. Please view/sign guestbook: cusimanocolonial.com
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 10, 2020