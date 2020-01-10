Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:15 AM
St. Joseph Church
582 Hope St.
Mountain View, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald D. Larson


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald D. Larson
March 17, 1934 - December 23, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Gerald Larson, 85, also known as "Jerry" or "Sarge," passed away peacefully on the evening of Dec. 23, 2019 with family by his side. He was born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota. After graduating from Harding High School, he joined the United States Air Force. Upon his discharge, he joined the Alameda County Sheriff where he worked for three years before joining the Mountain View Police Department. While working with the MVPD, he also joined the Army Reserves where he served ten years. At the time of his discharge from the Reserves, he held the rank of Sergeant First Class. He then retired as a Sergeant from the Mountain View Police Department in 1987. His last job prior to full retirement was with Lockheed Martin Program Security.
Jerry loved cooking, barbequing, camping and country music. Golf was a huge part of his life and he also enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings, Univ of Minnesota Gophers and western movies. Jerry loved to travel and one of his special visits was to Israel and Egypt. He also loved sweets, cherry pie and his mom's chocolate fudge cake, which was such a sweet memory for him. He was proud to be a part of the American Legion Post 642 organization. His volunteer work included many years of coaching and umpiring for Sunnyvale Southern Little League and ten years of volunteer work for various professional PGA Tournaments at Pebble Beach.
Most of all, Jerry loved his family. He is survived by his wife Mary Anne Salvatierra, his two children, Laurie and Robert, his grandson Ryan Rasmussen, Ed and Randy Hernandez (step sons) and five grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held Thurs, Jan. 16, 2020 at 11:15 am at St. Joseph Church, 582 Hope St., Mtn. View. Inurnment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the St. Labre Indian School located in Ashland, Montana would be appreciated. Please view/sign guestbook: cusimanocolonial.com


View the online memorial for Gerald D. Larson
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -