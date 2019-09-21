Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel of Flowers
900 South 2nd Street
San Jose, CA 95112
(408) 294-9663
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Chapel of Flowers
900 South 2nd Street
San Jose, CA 95112
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
San Joaquin National Cemetery
Santa Nella, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald March
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald E. March


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald E. March Obituary
Gerald E. March
Feb. 2, 1931 - Sept. 11, 2019
Los Gatos, CA
Gerald E. March born 2-9-1931 in Calumet, Minnesota. He was the youngest of twelve children. Gerald graduated from Santa Clara University and served in the Navy. He worked for Remington Corporation and eventually started his own business. Gerald was a beloved friend, an avid traveler, enjoyed music, gardening and writing beautiful hand written letters. Gerald loved telling stories about his life, travels and friends. Gerald was one of a kind and will be missed by all.
Rosary Tuesday 9/24/2019 at 7:00pm Chapel of Flowers 900 S. 2nd St. San Jose, CA. Funeral services Wednesday 9/25/2019 at 11:30am San Joaquin National Cemetery, Santa Nella, CA.


View the online memorial for Gerald E. March
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel of Flowers
Download Now