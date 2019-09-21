|
Gerald E. March
Feb. 2, 1931 - Sept. 11, 2019
Los Gatos, CA
Gerald E. March born 2-9-1931 in Calumet, Minnesota. He was the youngest of twelve children. Gerald graduated from Santa Clara University and served in the Navy. He worked for Remington Corporation and eventually started his own business. Gerald was a beloved friend, an avid traveler, enjoyed music, gardening and writing beautiful hand written letters. Gerald loved telling stories about his life, travels and friends. Gerald was one of a kind and will be missed by all.
Rosary Tuesday 9/24/2019 at 7:00pm Chapel of Flowers 900 S. 2nd St. San Jose, CA. Funeral services Wednesday 9/25/2019 at 11:30am San Joaquin National Cemetery, Santa Nella, CA.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 21, 2019