Gerald (Jerry) Eugene HamiltonAugust 29, 1929 - July 9, 2020Resident of Dallas, TexasJerry Hamilton (Papa Jer, Uncle Jer), 90 passed peacefully on July 9, 2020 in his home in Dallas, TX where he lived with his wife of 17 years Sondra T Hamilton. Jerry was born in Liberty, Missouri on Aug. 29, 1929 to Lela and Laurence Hamilton, brother of Eleanor Duncan, Lorraine Trapuer and Howard Hamilton. In 1952 he married Doreen (Challen) Hamilton with who had 3 sons, Kenneth (Mary) Hamilton, David Hamilton and Richard Hamilton, 2 grandchildren, Lindsay (Steve) Gorshe and Kenny (Jennifer) Hamilton and 4 great-grandchildren Trevor, Luciana, Malone and Collins. Jer had many nieces and nephews who he loved and treasured the many days of celebrations of birthdays and holidays, always maintaining the patriarch of the Hamilton family.In early childhood Jerry's family resided in San Francisco, CA where he attended Abraham Lincoln High School, Class of 1947. While at Lincoln HS Jer was drafted by the SF Seals as a pitcher, the Seals later became the SF Giants. Following Lincoln HS, Jer attended Menlo Junior College and St Mary's College and then graduating at San Jose State University with a B/A degree in business, 1953. During his years of education Jer's athletic abilities and passion for sports lead him to become Letterman of Football, Baseball and Basketball. A two-year Letterman and Quarterback at San Jose State, gaining him Achievement Awards of All-State HS Quarterback, All-Conference JC Quarterback and Quarterback/ Defensive Back/Punter at SJ State. From 1953-1955 Jerry served in the U.S. Army with an Honorable discharge in 1955. Completing basic training at Fort Ord, CA. Jer was then assigned to Special Services, instruction in basic training courses and quarterback and defensive back on the 1954 All-Service Championship Football Team, of which gained winners of 14 games, (losing only 2 to the SF 49ers & LA Rams in pre-season exhibitions). Thus ending his tour of duty at Fort Baker, CA. Jer continued his love for the game as a Founding Director & Member of the San Jose State "Spartan Foundation" and donor of the San Jose State Spartans Men's Golf Team.By 1953 Jerry was licensed in California as a Real Estate Broker and member of the San Jose Real Estate Board. At which time joined the family corporation Cooper-Challen Realty Company, N. First St, San Jose, ultimately becoming president and majority shareholder. During his career he served as Member of the National Board of Realtors, Santa Clara County Board of Realtors, in addition to many other affiliations in Santa Clara. With years of community involvements, Vice-President and Director of the Greater San Jose Chamber of Commerce, Board Member of the San Jose Hospital Foundation, Member of the Dangerous Building Ordinance Study Committee among others.The largest of his investment opportunities contributing to his real estate success, Jerry formed a partnership with Jerome Lohr of J Lohr Winery to build CBD Mini Storage on Cinnabar Ave, in San Jose CA.Throughout his life he continued his love for sports whether it was Football, Tennis or Golf, he remained active with memberships at San Jose Country Club, San Jose Swim and Racquet Club, and a long standing member at the Sainte Claire Club downtown SJ. Soon after retirement from Real Estate Jer moved to La Quinta, CA and joined The Golf Club PGA West. During retirement Jerry and Sondra resided in Dallas, TX where her son Jeff (Megan) Thornton and daughter Chandler (Matt) Feldman reside along with her 4 grandchildren, Charlie, Kate, Jack and Jeff. Together they shared close family ties with both of their families until Jer's passing.The Hamilton Family would like to express a special appreciation to Jackie, Lillian and Angel Care Hospice of Dallas TX, for their knowledge, understanding and special care.We will miss our Husband, Dad, Grandfather and Uncle but the memories we will forever keep in our hearts. Due to the current circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family ceremony through the Neptune Society will be postponed to a later time. To honor Jerry's memory, all donations may be made to The Spartan SJSU Men's Golf Program, attention: John Kennaday, Head Coach, 1393 S. 7th Street, San Jose CA 95112.