Gerald Eugene Trobough, M.D.
October 28, 1940 - February 20, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Dr. Gerald Eugene Trobough, a widely respected physician who practiced for nearly 50 years in the Santa Clara Valley, passed away after a lengthy illness surrounded by his family. He was 79 years of age. Gerry was a partner with the Los Olivos Women's Medical Group. He joined the group in 1971 and was compelled to retire due to his declining health in September 2019. The decision to retire was difficult for Gerry. He loved his profession and was dedicated to helping his patients. Over the span of his career he delivered more than 5,000 babies. He was an internationally recognized expert in the field of infertility. His passion was to help couples, who were unable to conceive naturally, experience the joy of having a family. He was invited to present papers and lectures at infertility conferences in Europe and throughout North America.
Gerry was past president of the Shufelt Gynecological Society of the Santa Clara County and a past chairman of the OB/GYN departments at Good Samaritan Hospital and Mission Oaks Hospital. He served on the Good Samaritan Hospital Board of Directors and was a board member of the Institute for Medical Research. He was a participating member of the History Committee at the Santa Clara County Medical Society.
Gerry thrived on being an entrepreneur with regard to helping patients. He formed several medical partnerships throughout his career as a physician. He assembled a partnership to build one of the first surgical centers in Santa Clara Valley. He also formed Mammography Plus and a Wellness Center in Los Gatos. His interest in infertility produced a partnership in the Alan Beer Center. The Immunology Center and Silicon Valley Andrology Lab are viable entities in Los Gatos because of his dedication. One of his favorite ventures was the one he started with his wife in 1996. The Next Step A Woman's Boutique is a shop dedicated to helping women who have been diagnosed with cancer.
As Dr. Trobough's medical practice began to wind down, Gerry followed his passion for history and research. He was proud to co-author two books with Dr. Michael Shea featuring the history of medicine in the Santa Clara Valley and his native Montana.
Gerry was born on an Army installation in Minnesota just prior to World War II on October 28, 1940 to Dr. George & Lois Trobough. After the war, Gerry moved with his family to Anaconda, Montana. In addition to being an outstanding student, he excelled in sports. He was an all-star on both the football field and basketball court. He attended Carroll College in Helena, Montana where he was a star forward on the basketball team. During his freshman year, he met the love of this life, Marita Ann Warfield and they were inseparable for 62 years.
Gerry was accepted to medical school at the University of Oregon after his third year of college. He graduated in the top 10% of his medical school class in 1965. He undertook his internship and residency program at Santa Clara County Medical Center from 1965 to 1969. Following his training, Gerry served two years in the U.S. Air Force as a medical officer at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, Texas. He was honorably discharged from the service with the rank of Major and returned to California to start his private practice.
Above all else, Gerry loved his family. Despite his demanding career, he always made time to attend his five children's scholastic and sport related activities. He instilled in them a strong work ethic and the desire to achieve. He loved being called Grandpa or Papa. He relished family visits and kept up with all of their lives.
Gerry was the consummate sports fan. He was supported all of the local teams, both professional and at the college level. He enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren to the San Jose Shark's games where he had been a season ticket holder since the team came into existence in 1991.
Gerry is survived by his wife, Marita; his five children: Tobin (Marilu), Todd (Karen), Tamra McMillan (Shawn), Troy (Ann) and Trent (Tiffani). He delighted in the love of his seven grandchildren: Kyle (Alexandra), Morgan Geha (John), Mattison McMillan, Austin, Aidan, Hunter, Hudson and his two great granddaughters, Quinn Trobough and Sophia Geha. Gerry is also survived by his brother Terrence; sister Kristin Callan (Thomas); brother in law, E. David Warfield (Phyllis) and many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, February 28th at Darling and Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel located at 231 E. Campbell Ave., Campbell, CA 95008.
Funeral and burial services will be private. The family will host a celebration of life for Gerry in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish to honor Gerry's memory can make a donation in his name to the following worthwhile charities that were important to Gerry: , American Diabetes Association, or Bellarmine College Preparatory.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 25, 2020