Gerald James JoyceNovember 2, 1945 - May 20, 2020Gerald James Joyce (Gerry) was born on November 2, 1945 and passed away on May 20th. He was 74 years old. Gerry was born in Long Branch, New Jersey, the youngest of four boys and the son of Norwegian immigrants Frank and Ruth Joyce. After a three-year stint with the Navy, he married his first wife, Nancy, and began a 50-year career in computer technology. Over his lifetime, Gerry worked with both large and small companies, but had a particular "soft spot" for the challenges of startups. He was an innovator in the early days of computers; his natural curiosity, thirst for learning, and tenacity took him through many phases of his career. His entrepreneurial spirit brought him to California in the late 70's.In 1999 he married Priscilla Wallace, and on November 2, 2019 they celebrated their 20th anniversary in Kauai, Hawaii. Gerry and Priscilla traveled extensively, including a trip to Norway to visit relatives Gerry hadn't seen since he was a teenager. In 2004, he started his own company, Viking Systems, to design and install all forms of home automation. He sold Viking in 2016 and retired. During the last four years, he was able to pursue a life-long interest in astronomy and astrophotography. In early 2020 he became President of the San Jose Astronomical Association. His excitement was contagious – he was always on a mission to interest everyone in the wonders of the sky. SJAA enriched Gerry's retirement years immeasurably, and he made many dear friends during his time with the club.Gerry will be remembered for his huge smile, and for his kindness and generosity. He was loved and admired by all who knew him.Gerry is survived by his loving family: his wife, Priscilla; sons Stephen (Briana), Eric (Lisa), and David (Teri); stepson Steve Wallace (Dana), stepdaughter Erin Wallace; grandchildren Vendela, Karsten, Chloe, Jonas, Cora, Kelsey and Adelyn.An online Celebration of Gerry's full and happy life has been held. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Gerry's name to the Humane Society of Silicon Valley or Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley.