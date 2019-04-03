|
Gerald L. "Jerry" Beck
May 24, 1954 ~ March 21, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Gerald L. "Jerry" Beck passed away early Thursday morning, March 21, 2019, in San Jose, CA after an automobile accident. Jerry was born May 24, 1954 in San Jose, CA and attended Leigh High School, graduating in 1972. In 1985 Jerry moved from California to Western New York with his young family. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and doing his yard work.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Joy and Louie Beck and his brother David Beck all of San Jose. Jerry is survived by two sons; Jeremy N. Beck of Portville, NY and Jody L. Beck of Parker, CO; four grandchildren, Cole J. Gordnier, Liam L. Beck, Ryan A. Beck and Caiden L. Beck; and one brother Steve Beck of Coarsegold, CA.
A Family and Friends Memorial Service will be held on April 6, 2019 at Vasona Park, Los Gatos, CA; Creekside Picnic area from Noon - 3pm. Friends and family are invited to share there memories, thoughts, poems and prayers.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 3, 2019