Gerald M. Rojas

Sept. 14, 1957 - March 21, 2019

Resident of San Jose, CA

Gerald M. Rojas, "Gerry", passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019 at his home in San Jose, CA. He was diagnosed with cancer four years earlier and fought a good fight.

Gerry was born in 1957 in the Philippines, and came to the US as a teen. In adulthood, he worked for various companies in Silicon Valley for over 35 years. At the same time, Gerry had a keen entrepreneurial spirit and started various small businesses of his own. But his real passion was enjoying good food while spending time with family and friends. This was reflected in his enjoyment of cooking for others, especially his deliciously famous pork sinigang.

Gerry is survived by his loving wife Joyce Dequinia-Rojas whom he met in 1992, and various siblings, nieces/nephews, step-children/grandchildren, and relatives.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Friday, April 5th at 11:00 am with a time of visitation from 10-11:00 am at Holy Sepulcher Funeral Center in Hayward, California.





