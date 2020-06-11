Gerald Mills
July 15, 1937- March 22, 2020
San Jose
Gerald Franklin Mills was born in Downieville, California on July 15, 1937 to Ruby Stoner and Dwight Mills. He graduated from Campbell High in 1956 and then went to serve in the Army. After the Army he started a lifelong career with PG&E. He married Barbara Ann Sewell on June 30, 1962 in Sunnyvale, California. They had one child, Vanessa (Clay) Fiske, who made him a proud grandpa to Franklin, Victoria and Clark. Gerry retired in 2000 so he could enjoy Giants baseball games and traveling around the country and the world with his friends and family. He lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on March 22 peacefully at home. For those interested in attending the service virtually, details can be found at http://www.caringbridge.org/visit/gerrymills. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.
View the online memorial for Gerald Mills
July 15, 1937- March 22, 2020
San Jose
Gerald Franklin Mills was born in Downieville, California on July 15, 1937 to Ruby Stoner and Dwight Mills. He graduated from Campbell High in 1956 and then went to serve in the Army. After the Army he started a lifelong career with PG&E. He married Barbara Ann Sewell on June 30, 1962 in Sunnyvale, California. They had one child, Vanessa (Clay) Fiske, who made him a proud grandpa to Franklin, Victoria and Clark. Gerry retired in 2000 so he could enjoy Giants baseball games and traveling around the country and the world with his friends and family. He lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on March 22 peacefully at home. For those interested in attending the service virtually, details can be found at http://www.caringbridge.org/visit/gerrymills. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.
View the online memorial for Gerald Mills
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 11, 2020.