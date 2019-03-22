Gerald Mitchell Lovelace

Sept. 23, 1947 - March 18, 2019

Resident of Milpitas

Jerry Lovelace was a native Californian! He grew up in the Central Valley in the town of Dinuba. The Lovelace family had a turkey ranch, raising turkeys to supply eggs for turkey ranchers to build their flocks. Jerry's dad, Melvin Lovelace, did cutting edge work in genetics to create "Lovelace Turkeys: best in broad breasts" for customers who preferred more turkey breast meat.

But Jerry's interest was not in ranching but rather science and engineering, leading him to California Polytechnic State University at the San Luis Obispo campus and an engineering degree. During the New Year's Day Tournament of Roses parade, Jerry would always watch for the Cal Poly float.

Jerry's work career took him to Ampex Corporation and the training department where he led classes for Ampex customers on their equipment such as video tape recorders, digital video image storage and video graphics leading to electronic graphics used in video games. Jerry traveled extensively for Ampex, to Australia, China, Korea, and Germany.

When it came time to retire, Jerry was wise to realize he would need something engaging to do with his time. The Tech Museum of Innovation in San Jose captured his interest. Jerry volunteered weekly, moving to various exhibits, such as the Earthquake simulator, offering insights to visitors. The activity at The Tech that really captured Jerry's heart was the Tech Challenge. Once the Challenge for the year was announced, Jerry worked with the leaders to hold Test Trials for many weeks to allow the kids to test their solutions. Finally at the Challenge, Jerry served as a Lead Judge. The Tech Challenge team formed a strong bond, working together to inspire and encourage the youth of Silicon Valley.

In the Bay Area, we are all alert to earthquakes. Jerry worked with a network of Ham radio operators who provide communications in disaster or crisis situations. The ham network communicates weekly with radio check-ins and from time to time participates in county-wide scenarios to test communications in the event of such challenges.

Jerry had a wonderful smile and engaging laugh, always reminding us of the delight of life. He loved to have fun, explore new ideas, listen to others, and laugh together. And, of course, we will always remember Jerry's beautiful handlebar mustache. People wondered how he shaped the handlebar, but he did not reveal the secret.

Jerry was an avid Sharks Hockey fan, attending games at the "Tank" at SAP Center, dressed in his teal hockey shirt. "Go, Sharks!"

And cars – fast cars, of course! Jerry's history of cars ranged from a Porsche to a Pontiac TransAm, and finally to his gorgeous Corvette Z06! Running at the track at the Corvette driving school recently, Jerry hit 126 mph and grinned with delight. Yes!!

Jerry and his wife Diane of 32 years enjoyed many adventures over the years. Their first date was Jerry flying a glider plane out of Fremont to the hills. On one of those flights, they noticed a new community. They selected property there and built their home at Summitpointe in Milpitas. Jerry and Di traveled on river cruises through France, Germany and Austria. They visited Australia, Germany, Peru, the Galapagos, and the Holy Land. And, Jerry took many pictures!

At home, Jerry was best buddy with his Abyssinian cats, Tazer-Ra and Kasiyope. Both enjoyed Jerry's offerings of meat pieces from dinner and cat treats each evening. Jerry noted that Kasi "put him to bed every night" – climbing to the edge of the bed to receive petting and purr in appreciation.

Jerry leaves his wife Diane, sister Linda (Jon) Shawl, niece Suzi Shawl, nephew Eric (Kelly) Shawl, and several Lovelace cousins; his sister-in-law Valerie Gattini and sister-in-law Susan (Robert) Dunn, and several Gattini and Dunn nieces and nephews.

Jerry's memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 24th, at 4:00 p.m. at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, 13601 Saratoga Avenue, Saratoga 95070. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Tech Museum, 201 S. Market St., San Jose 95113 or Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church.





View the online memorial for Gerald Mitchell Lovelace Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary