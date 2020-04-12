|
|
Gerald Petak
Resident of Los Gatos
Gerald Petak passed away in Los Gatos on February 10, 2020, from cancer. Gerald was born in Chicago on September 29, 1941 and grew up there as the eldest brother of four siblings. As a child, Gerald attended catholic school, visited with relatives from Pennsylvania, and spent time at the family lake house. He graduated from Schurz High School early and was the first in his family to go to college, receiving a bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering from the University of Illinois. After college, Gerald moved to Southern California to work in the aerospace industry where he met his wife Maree. He earned an MBA from the University of Southern California and began a finance career in the Bay Area, working at companies including FMC and 3Com. Gerald was a long-time resident of Los Gatos. He raised two children, Chris and Kathryn, with Maree, who passed away in 2005. As a father, he was there to help with homework, go to soccer games, and watch countless ballet and musical performances. Gerald loved people, from chatting with neighbors to keeping in touch with former coworkers. He stayed active by running with his friends as part of their running group, and completed several marathons in his 50's and 60's. Gerald married Cathy in 2009 and shared a happy life doing many things together like traveling, watching sports, working on home projects, and visiting Lake Tahoe. Gerald also loved being a grandparent with Cathy for her daughter's two children, who loved to play with Grandpa G. He is survived by his wife Cathy, his son and daughter, and step-family. A private ceremony will be held in remembrance of Gerald's life.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 17, 2020