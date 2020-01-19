|
Gerald "Jerry" Rosenthal
Jan. 8, 1924 - Nov. 9, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Everyone loved that Jerry always had a great story to tell. He was born in San Jose to Aaron and Ida Rosenthal, educated in San Jose and at Stanford, served in WWII with the Army Air Corps as a Technical Sergeant, flying 58 B52 missions over Austria, Italy and Yugoslavia, returning to San Jose to join the family business – The Workingman's Store. Jerry was an avid skier, fisherman, hunter, decoy and gun collector, historian and writer. He had a passion for preserving the history of WWII and the Santa Clara Valley, receiving numerous honors and awards. Jerry is survived by his wife Lynne Rosenthal, his sister Bernice Rosenthal, his children John (Michelle) Rosenthal and Jan French, granddaughter Kristina French.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 19, 2020