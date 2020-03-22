|
Gerald (Gerry) Silveira Carvao
May 5, 1933 - March 12, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Gerry was a devoted son and husband, a grateful son-in-law, a loving father, and a proud grandfather, Godfather, uncle, cousin and friend. He was recently diagnosed with a Grade 4 Glioblastoma multiforme brain tumor on the left occipital lobe, which he bravely fought for two months, until his passing at the age of 86. Gerry passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in his Sunnyvale home.
Born to the late Leonor Bagaco and Manuel Carvao, in the village of Silveira on the island of Pico, Azores, Portugal. Gerry is the younger brother to his late sister, Aldine Cavallaro.
Gerry arrived to the United State of America in February of 1947, with his mother and sister, to reunite with his father. They settled in Sunnyvale in 1948, where he attended Sunnyvale Elementary school and Fremont High School. This is where he met his grammar school sweetheart, and late wife of 53 years, Kathryn Stalios-Carvao. They were married on July 8, 1956.
Gerry was a humble and truly honest man. He had a heart of gold to those he loved. He was particularly close to his beloved mother, Leonor, and watched over her daily until she passed in 1991. He gave his all to his wife, especially in her long illness, caring for her 24/7 in her last years, and always put his two children before anything else. He truly lived for his family.
Gerry was a complete gentleman in every sense of the word. Dapper in his appearance and poise. He was also extremely talented, in so many ways. He started playing drums at a young age in Portugal, and after he married Kathy (Kay), he purchased his first drum set and started playing around the Bay Area with the local musicians union. He even played for actress of T.V show, Room 222, Karen Valentine's wedding in 1969, in Santa Rosa. His passion for music was a source of great pleasure in his life, and the fact he shared it with his two children, brought them all so much shared joy. Music was truly a part of his soul. In the late '70s/early 80's, he decided to put his own playing on hold so he could "roady" his daughter's Satin Dolls band all around the Bay Area. He also supported the Sunnyvale High School Marching Band with Kay, as band boosters from 1976-1979, along with supporting Rick's country band, competing in various different areas. There was never a time that Gerry and Kathy did not support their two children in their interests. Gerry was also very creative in drawing, building, and enjoyed handyman work. One of his life dreams was to attend graphic art school after high school, but it never took place for various reasons. He continued to draw on his own, creating beautiful pieces of artwork.
In 1955, Gerry's father-in-law, George Stalios, got him a job at Westinghouse in Sunnyvale, at the young age of 22. He worked his way to lead machinist, retiring after 36 years, at the age of 58. He and Kay spent some years traveling, including his first trip back to his island, Pico, after 42 years. They did other trips as well, before Kay got too ill to do so.
Gerry was the neighborhood handyman, always kindly lending a helping hand to those in need, while caring for his ill wife for several years, until her passing in 2009. He spent many a day helping remodel his daughter and son-in-law's house in San Jose, as well as remodeling his own home of 63 years. Gerry was most proud when his first grandchild, Nicole, was born, followed by his grandson, Brandon, 6 years later. He loved and adored his grandchildren more than life, and enjoyed supporting them in their interests as well. Gerry involved himself in the Portuguese S.F.V. Lodge and IFES Society both of Mtn. View. He enjoyed helping with the festas, in memory of his beloved mother, who spent many years doing so herself.
Gerry leaves behind his loving son, Rick, daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and David Alper of San Jose, and two grandchildren, Nicole Hendrickson (Joe), and Brandon Alper. Gerry is greatly missed by so many, especially his family.
Due to COVID19, visitation will be on Monday, March 23rd, 2020, from 6:00pm to 7:00pm at Lima Family Mortuary, 466 N. Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara, CA 95050. A rosary and funeral mass will be the following morning, Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Martin's Catholic Church, 594 Central Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94086. Burial will be private to immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Gerald's name, made to Pathways Hospice Foundation, 585 North Mary Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94085, OR, to the American Brain Cancer Society by going to abta.org
The family wishes to thank our countless family and friends who offered love, prayers and support during their difficult time. Our deepest gratitude to the Pathways hospice team.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 22, 2020