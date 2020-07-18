Geraldine Ann BoucherOctober 3, 1926 - July 1, 2020Resident of San JoseGerrie was once characterized as the epitome of motherhood. Her care and concern was always for others, not herself, especially when it came to her husband and children. She loved dogs, horses, and all animals, and her instinct for understanding them was uncanny.Born in 1926 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, Geraldine Ann was the daughter of Julia and Leonard Koch.Gerrie and Dick Boucher were high school sweethearts and married nine years later. Prior to getting married, Gerrie attended The University of Wisconsin, then was an airline stewardess for TWA, while Dick served in the Navy, and finished graduate school at The University of Wisconsin. They were married the day after Christmas December 26, 1950, then shortly after moved to California. They had three children, Scott, Denise, and Douglas. Gerrie had a spirit for adventure. The family took summer road trips to National Parks, Mexico, and Canada towing a trailer with their 1966 baby blue Plymouth station wagon. Gerrie always insisted on sleeping in a tent, while Dick slept in the trailer. Years later, much to Gerrie's dismay, the Plymouth had to be retired.Gerrie's desire for her family to have a breadth of experiences led them to winter weekends in the snow where everyone was enrolled in skiing lessons, and with summers spent sailing in Santa Cruz, Alameda, and Monterey.Gerrie and Dick's travel adventures took them to many countries including the Soviet Union (Russia), Poland, Czech Republic, China, New Zealand, and Portugal. It would not be uncommon for Dick to find Gerrie dancing with the locals.They drove all over Europe with friends, all four of them crammed in a Volkswagen Bug. The second trip, Dick and Gerrie went alone and a bit more comfortable in their Mercedes, delivered to them in Germany. They also took a boat through the canals of France with their Volkswagen friends.A test of love and devotion was when Gerrie persuaded Dick to ride mules down the cliffs of Molokai to the leper colony…and then ride back up.Gerrie is survived by her loving family, husband Dick, daughter Denise, son Scott, and daughter-in-law Barb.A private family ceremony was held. In memory of Gerrie, contributions may be made to the SPCA of Monterey, PO Box 3058, Monterey, CA 93942-3058.