Geraldine "Jeri" Bates (Delray)
June 25, 1925 - December 26, 2019
Resident of San Jose
In 1925 Geraldine "Jeri" Bates (Delray) was born in Minnesota, just a few years before the Great Depression. Yet, her stories of summers on the farm with her sister and the gratitude for oranges received at Christmas made it sound as if times weren't so bad. She shared of the hard times as well, which told of how her strength and perseverance began to form. Jeri started her family young, which helped to blossom her lineage to its fullest. She created three beautiful children, whom then their own; Jeri leaves behind her 3 children, 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Family meant everything to Jeri, with unconditional love being shown to those blood-related or not. Fond memories on the houseboat and traveling the country in the RV will not be forgotten. With her husband at her side, Jeri was able to visit family and friends across the US during retirement while taking in the sights; they belonged to a travel-trailer club, as we as square-dancers club, and Jeri lived her life to its fullest.
Life hadn't always been easy for Jeri, but she created a beautiful life for herself. Perseverance and strength, as well as unconditional love, are qualities she has helped to instill in many of us. Her love, dependability, and very presence will be missed the most. Jeri, mom, grandma, great-grandma, and great-great grandma – thank you for all you have done, you will not be forgotten for you will live on in the hearts and memories of those whom you've loved.
Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 31st at 10am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1655 Noreen Drive, San Jose, CA 95124
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 31, 2019