Geraldine Bottini

Geraldine Bottini Obituary
Geraldine Bottini
Native Santa Clara County
Geraldine "Jerri" Bottini, 104. Preceded in death, her husband of 50 years, Alfred and her daughter, Nancy. She leaves behind her son Gary (Cathy), grandchildren: Gina, Brandy (Arnie), and Robin (Bill). Great grandchildren: Vanessa (Andrew), Nicholas, Jennifer, Drew, Christopher, Joshua, Joe, and Jake. Great great grandchildren: Ashton and Ethan. A celebration of life will be held at the end of April.


View the online memorial for Geraldine Bottini
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 13, 2020
