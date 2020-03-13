|
Geraldine Gama
Nov. 2, 1926 - Jan. 5, 2020
Resident of Ojai, CA
Geraldine Mary Gage Gama passed away on January 5, 2020 at age 93 in Ojai, California. She was born in Spokane, Washington and attended local schools there. After graduating from high school she entered the Cadet Nursing Program and trained in Spokane and at the Veteran's hospital in Palo Alto. She would go on to have a 40 year career as a registered nurse, working in several hospitals and doctors' offices in Santa Clara County. She was married to Joseph Gama for 46 years and they had two daughters. Gerry was always very social and enjoyed many fun activities throughout her life with family and friends. At age 90 she sold the home in San Jose she had lived in for 55 years and moved to Ojai, California to live with her eldest daughter. During her life Gerry was looked upon by many as a role model for how to live an upstanding and active life with strength, intelligence and cheerfulness. She is survived by her daughter, Doreen Gama Farr, grandchildren Nathaniel Farr (Karen), Lisa Pierson Gessner (Matt), Richard Farr, Gregory Farr and Laura Pierson and great grandchildren Joseph Farr, Zariah Farr and Ella Gessner as well as six nieces and four nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, James Wendell Gage, mother Edith Arbor Gage, her husband Joseph R. Gama, her daughter Claudia Gama Pierson, her sisters Winifred Carosella and Patricia Scher and four nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, San Jose, on March 21. Donations in her honor may be made to either Ojai United Methodist Church, Ojai, CA or Willow Glen United Methodist Church, San Jose, to assist in their ministries for senior citizens.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 13, 2020