Geraldine Grace Kern
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Grace Kern
Feb 2, 1934 - May 5, 2020
Santa Clara
Geraldine Grace Kern was born in San Jose, California on February 2, 1934. She was married to Richard Kern 58 years, was mother of Douglas Kern (Tanja) and Lisa Dubyak (David), grandmother of Shawna and Kristi, great grandmother of Vada, sister of Shirley Foley and Theola Mae Bruno.
Attended St. Patrick's Elementary and Notre Dame High School in San Jose, UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco for BS and Certificate of Physical Therapy and University of San Francisco for MPA. Was member of Alpha Chi Omega at UC and became Life Loyal Member of Pi Chapter.
Resided in Santa Clara 50 years where she was a therapist at Kaiser 25 years and volunteered there 20 years. Attended Santa Clara Mission Church and St. Justin's Parish Church. She enjoyed accordion and piano, gardening, reading, trips to Twain Harte and Pebble Beach, CA, and world travels with friends.
A private family burial has taken place at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, and a memorial service will be planned at a future date.


View the online memorial for Geraldine Grace Kern



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
4082962977
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved