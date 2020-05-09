Geraldine Grace KernFeb 2, 1934 - May 5, 2020Santa ClaraGeraldine Grace Kern was born in San Jose, California on February 2, 1934. She was married to Richard Kern 58 years, was mother of Douglas Kern (Tanja) and Lisa Dubyak (David), grandmother of Shawna and Kristi, great grandmother of Vada, sister of Shirley Foley and Theola Mae Bruno.Attended St. Patrick's Elementary and Notre Dame High School in San Jose, UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco for BS and Certificate of Physical Therapy and University of San Francisco for MPA. Was member of Alpha Chi Omega at UC and became Life Loyal Member of Pi Chapter.Resided in Santa Clara 50 years where she was a therapist at Kaiser 25 years and volunteered there 20 years. Attended Santa Clara Mission Church and St. Justin's Parish Church. She enjoyed accordion and piano, gardening, reading, trips to Twain Harte and Pebble Beach, CA, and world travels with friends.A private family burial has taken place at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, and a memorial service will be planned at a future date.