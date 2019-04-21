|
Geraldine Grams Solomon
Oct. 27, 1924 – Apr. 13, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Geraldine Grams Solomon passed away peacefully at her home in Los Gatos after a short illness. She is survived by her son, David Solomon (Margarita Christensen) of San Jose, California, who was with her the day she died. Born in South Bend, Indiana she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Philip Solomon, her parents, Alexander Martin Grams and Priscilla (Wroblewski) Grams and her two brothers, Irving Grams and Ralph Grams.
A private funeral was held last week. Memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross.
