Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Solomon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Grams Solomon


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine Grams Solomon Obituary
Geraldine Grams Solomon
Oct. 27, 1924 – Apr. 13, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Geraldine Grams Solomon passed away peacefully at her home in Los Gatos after a short illness. She is survived by her son, David Solomon (Margarita Christensen) of San Jose, California, who was with her the day she died. Born in South Bend, Indiana she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Philip Solomon, her parents, Alexander Martin Grams and Priscilla (Wroblewski) Grams and her two brothers, Irving Grams and Ralph Grams.
A private funeral was held last week. Memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross.


View the online memorial for Geraldine Grams Solomon
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
Download Now