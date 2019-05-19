Geraldine M. Barry

October 15, 1963 - May 15, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Geraldine Barry, Cashel, County Tipperary, Ireland and San Jose passed 15th May 2019.

Beloved mother of Colin and Claire Baeriswyl who passed away tragically in San Jose. She is deeply regretted by her devastated children, Colin and Claire, brothers and sisters John, Rachel, Mary, Ruth, Joe, Aileen and Nora and her partner Mike Potter who all loved her dearly. Her extended family, sisters in law Jillian and Jean and brothers in law Johnny and Victor, her nieces and nephews, her late parents Joe and Nora Barry. She is regretted by Stuart and Lou Baeriswyl. She will be missed by her many wonderful friends especially Cathy, Aileen, Barbara, Belle & Zoe, Sandy & Stewart.

Geraldine was an outgoing, ebullient person with excellent communication skills who came to the United States from Ireland with a single suitcase and $500 dollars in her pocket. She went on to graduate from USC, earning a business degree in entrepreneurship, and leading her own successful real estate business. After a hiatus from work, she was enthusiastically beginning a new job that seemed perfect for her, ironically, working with a Catholic organization helping people who were dealing with grief because of the death of a loved one. She was active both in her church and community.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service Monday, May 20, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose. Funeral Mass Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at ST. CHRISTOPHER CHURCH, 2278 Booksin Avenue (At Curtner Avenue), San Jose.

Geraldine's children have made the decision that in lieu of flowers please donate to Rotary Club of San Jose Foundation (1690 Senter Rd, San Jose, CA 95112).





