Geraldine (Jerry) Metzger
January 6, 1927-December 17, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Geraldine (Jerry) Metzger, 92, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019.
Born in Maywood IL, she was one of 8 children and is survived by her sister Leslie Wood of Chico, CA. Jerry worked for Pacific Telephone as a switchboard operator in San Francisco and later in Beverly Hills. She was a supervisor for the switchboards in Beverly Hills. Jerry was the youngest supervisor at the time for the phone company. There she met her husband of nearly 70 years, John Metzger, who was installing telephone switchboards for Western Electric. After raising her children, she worked at Mervyn's Department store and volunteered at St. Joseph of Cupertino Church. She was an avid gardener, sports fan, fisherwoman and enjoyed reading.
Jerry was predeceased by her beloved husband of 69 years, John Gregory Metzger and her granddaughter Courtney Elizabeth Metzger. She is survived by her son Gregory and his wife Margaret, her son Stephen and his wife Nancy, her son Joseph and his wife Jacquelyn, her daughter Alison Lettire and her husband James and her son Christopher and his wife Katie. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Inurnment Services will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 22555 Cristo Rey Drive, Los Altos followed by a Memorial Mass also held on Saturday, January 4 at 2:00pm at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1200 Redmond Avenue, San Jose.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Courtney E. Metzger Scholarship Fund.
courtneyemetzgerscholarshipfund.weebly.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Community/Courtney-E-Metzger-Scholarship-Fund-141146856059376/
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 1, 2020