Geraldine Silva

July 30, 1939-April 20, 2019

San Jose

Gerrie went to heaven while surrounded by her loving family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Gerrie was the daughter of John and Rosalie Soares and grew up in Santa Clara. The turning point in her life came when, while in high school and considering a life in the convent, she went on a date with Don Silva. Their loving relationship lasted more than 60 years and resulted in two sons, two grandkids, and a lifetime of joy and happiness. Gerrie loved to read; she often read a book a week. She was a skilled homemaker, excellent cook, and terrific mom and wife. After her sons grew up she became an office manager for a Santa Clara dentist office. Gerrie had a love for music, ballet, tennis, the 49ers and trips to Hawaii and the coast with Don. She attended St. Thomas of Canterbury in San Jose. She taught catechism and was active in bible study. Gerrie adored lifelong friends Marilyn, Fran, Bev, Minnie, Sandy, Yvonne, Carol and Janet. Gerrie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rosalie Soares. She is survived by Don, her husband of nearly 60 years; two sons, Steven (Rita) and James (Christina); two grandkids, Matthew and Paige; sister Terri; and brother Tony. She was loved beyond words. A service will be held May 24 at noon at St. Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Church,1522 McCoy Ave, San Jose. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the at .





