Green Valley Mortuary
3004 Alexandrite Drive
Rescue, CA 95672
(530) 677-7171
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Gerri McConnell


1943 - 2019
Gerri McConnell Obituary
Gerri McConnell
Jun. 8, 1943 - Dec. 20, 2019
El Dorado Hills, CA
Geraldine "Gerri" Kay McConnell passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 after a courageous two year battle with pancreatic cancer. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home.
Gerri was born on June 8, 1943 in Bethany, Minnesota to the late Clem and Lillian Hardtke. Gerri was the youngest of three children, one of which preceded her in death, Bob Hardtke. She is survived by her brother, Fred Hardtke.
Gerri moved to Rochester, Minnesota after her high school graduation and met John McConnell while working at IBM. Gerri married John in 1965; they shared a love that was honored by all. They had two daughters: Jenna Krook and Susan Constantinides.
Gerri is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Jenna and Keith Krook (Walnut Creek, CA) and her daughter and son-in-law Susan and Paul Constantinides (Belmont, CA). Gerri's love and acceptance was intimately felt by her grandchildren; Collin, Jordan, Nikolaos and Lily as they will always know how much she adored them.
The memorial service will be held on January 4, 2019 at 1pm at Green Valley Mortuary in Rescue, CA. Flowers and condolences may be offered via Gerri's obituary site: https://www.greenvalleymortuary.com/obituaries/Geraldine-Mcconnell/.
Green Valley Mortuary / (530) 677-7171


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 1, 2020
