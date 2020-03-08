|
|
Gertrude Ann Wright
Oct 7, 1920 - Feb 27, 2020
Resident of Montana
On October 7,1920 in San Jose Gertrude Ann Williams was born to Rollie and May Williams joining her older sister Dorothy. In 1951 she married Robert Wright with whom she had two sons, Mark and Wayne. She was predeceased by her parents, husband and sister. She is survived by her sons Mark (Ruth) and Wayne of Marion MT. and granddaughters Holly of Missoula MT. Hana of Whitefish MT. A memorial service will be held in The Chapel of The Roses, Oak Hill Cemetery 2PM March 13, 2020.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2020