Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Barreras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert "Gil" Barreras

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert "Gil" Barreras Obituary
Gilbert "Gil" Barreras
1951 - 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Earned his wings on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born in Palo Alto, CA, raised in Mountain View, and a resident of Sunnyvale for over 40 years. He is survived by daughter Ahlana; brothers Dan and Ronnie; sister Annette; granddaughter Adrianna; nephew Tim; nieces Julie, Megan and Shannon, brother-in-law Mark, and his beloved fur babies Chili and Ola. Preceded in death by his late mom and dad Lucille "Lucy" and Severo "Jim" Barreras.
He will forever be remembered for his outgoing personality, unique laugh and his love for animals.
Visitation and Vigil will be held this Sunday, July 7 at 5pm at Cusiamno Family Colonial Mortuary 96 W. El Camino Real, Mtn. View.


View the online memorial for Gilbert "Gil" Barreras
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
Download Now