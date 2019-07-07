|
Gilbert "Gil" Barreras
1951 - 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Earned his wings on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born in Palo Alto, CA, raised in Mountain View, and a resident of Sunnyvale for over 40 years. He is survived by daughter Ahlana; brothers Dan and Ronnie; sister Annette; granddaughter Adrianna; nephew Tim; nieces Julie, Megan and Shannon, brother-in-law Mark, and his beloved fur babies Chili and Ola. Preceded in death by his late mom and dad Lucille "Lucy" and Severo "Jim" Barreras.
He will forever be remembered for his outgoing personality, unique laugh and his love for animals.
Visitation and Vigil will be held this Sunday, July 7 at 5pm at Cusiamno Family Colonial Mortuary 96 W. El Camino Real, Mtn. View.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 7, 2019