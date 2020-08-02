Gilbert LindermanJuly 6, 1937- July 18, 2020CarmelGil Linderman died peacefully at home July 18, 2020 in Carmel, CA. His loving wife Maggie, was by his side.Gilbert Oliver Linderman was born July 6, 1937 to Gilbert Harry Linderman and Ruth Louise Rock in Cleveland, Ohio. He was the eldest of three brothers. He attended Mt. Lebanon High School in a suburb of Pittsburgh, PA. Following high school he finished a tool and die apprenticeship at GM Fisher Body and then enrolled at Michigan State University where he earned a degree in Industrial Design.He married his first wife in 1963 with whom he had his four children. In 1967 he accepted a job with IBM in San Jose, CA where he worked for 27 years. During the course of his career he took a management position in Paris, France and moved the family to Europe for 2 1/2 years. He was fortunate to be able to travel extensively during their time in Europe and see many countries and cultures.On August 28, 1992 he married Margaret Dugan who also worked for IBM. They would have been married 28 years next month. They lived in Willow Glen, Monterey and Carmel, CA during the course of their marriage. She was faithfully by his side along with their dog Tinkerbell until the very end.He is survived by his brothers, Robert Linderman (Boise, Idaho) and John Linderman (Arlington, Texas). He is also survived by his daughters, Kristy Knapp (San Martin, CA), Julie Sanders (Sammamish, WA) and sons Jeff Linderman (Turlock, CA), Brett Linderman (Morgan Hill, CA), stepson, Sean Dugan (Santa Cruz, CA) and stepdaughter, Shannon Dugan (Atlanta, GA) and 13 grandchildren.At his request, there will not be a funeral. We hope to have a Memorial to celebrate his life in the future.