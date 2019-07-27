|
Giles Parish
San Jose
Giles Parish was born on February 3, 1930 and after 89 colorful years passed away on June 18,2019. He was born and raised in Colorado, but spent his adult life in the San Francisco Bay Area. Giles married the love of his life, LaNell, and the two were married more than fifty years at the time of her passing in 2015. He was committed to his family, his faith in God, and his artwork. Giles produced beautiful paintings nearly every day of his life with creativity and perseverance even when his health made painting a challenge. His artwork was "discovered" when Giles was 70 years old and was shown in galleries from New York to Lahaina. While Giles enjoyed his gallery success, he found more pleasure displaying and offering his artwork at local art/farmer's markets, where he made many valued friendships including his "art angel" Lisa. Giles told good stories and loved to slip in his own jokes whenever possible.
Giles is survived by his two daughters Karen (Dennis), Becky (Mark), and grandchildren Rachel, Zac (Gina), Renee, Amy (Brian), and Jennifer (Alex) and great grandchildren Ricky, Ella, and Naiya as well as many dear friends.
An art showing and remembrance of Giles will be held on Sunday August 11, 2019 between 2:00 and 4:00 at the Campbell Community Center Room, Roosevelt Room (Q80). All are welcome.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 27, 2019