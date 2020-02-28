|
Giulio Chioini
February 21, 1931 February 20, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Giulio, a long-time resident of Los Gatos, passed peacefully the morning of February 20, 2020, one day short of his 89th birthday. Giulio was an entrepreneur and a visionary. Born in Detroit, MI, his family relocated to Santa Clara, CA in his early years, where he went on to attended Bellarmine. Giulio was very involved in the Bellarmine community, serving as class President for three years and a football & track athlete. Upon graduation, Giulio attended San Jose State University to study aeronautics. Soon after, while at a Bellarmine alumni football game, he met his future wife the late Hazel Burns Chioini.
With world events at play, Giulio's studies took a detour and he was drafted into the US Army. Stationed at nearby Fort Ord, Giulio provided training to new recruits. After serving in the Army, Giulio joined his father's business, a commercial building maintenance company. Giulio grew his family's small business into a multi-state company while raising three daughters with his wife Hazel. Giulio was an active member of the community, serving on the board of various companies in Silicon Valley and committees in Los Gatos.
In his free time, Giulio enjoyed going to his home in Incline Village, where he and his family could often be seen on the ski slopes. Giulio shared his knowledge and passion for skiing with his kids & grandkids, encouraging and helping them get up on skis as soon as they started walking.
Giulio is survived by his three daughters Giulie Pepper, Benét Dowdle, and Kari Hus; sons-in-laws Donald Pepper and George Dowdle; six grandchildren, Giulene Moller, Andrea Pepper, Geoffrey Dowdle and his wife Michelle, Brian Dowdle, Christopher Hus, Morgan Brown and her husband Taylor; as well as two great grandchildren, Giuliano and Gianni Moller.
Services will be Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills in Los Gatos on Tues, March 3rd from 5pm – 8pm Viewing and Rosary 7pm.
A Funeral will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Los Gatos on Weds, March 4th at 10am. Burial will follow at Los Gatos Memorial Park.
Giulio will remain in our hearts forever.
