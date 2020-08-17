Gladys Anenson
March 4, 1918 – August 4, 2020
Mountain View, CA
With deep sadness, we report the peaceful passing of Gladys H. Anenson, whose full life began 102 years ago in Flandreau, SD, the seventh of nine children born to Henry and Lula Thomas. After earning an associate's degree, Gladys moved to the Bay Area, where she married Harry Anenson, who passed in 1950. In 1943, Gladys began a 35-year-career with Hewlett-Packard, starting as the first woman engraving machine operator and ending as a supervisor and printed circuit board designer.
After her retirement, Gladys joined the Children's Health Council and began supporting local charities. She delivered books to shut-ins as part of the Mountain View Public Library's Special Outreach Services program and was a regular generous donor to the CHC, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, Community Services Agency of Mountain View and Los Altos, Special Olympics
Northern California, Palo Alto Library, Santa Clara Valley Science and Engineering Fair, Monterey Bay Aquarium, and other charitable causes.
Gladys was an active member of the Hewlett-Packard Retired Employees' Club, joining their bowling team, serving as Board of Director President from 1984-85, and continuing her passion for travel – which began with a trip to Cuba in the early 1950s – by accompanying former coworkers and friends on dozens of trips and cruises in the U.S. and around the world, including the Holy Land and the Galapagos Islands. She was honored at the club's 30th anniversary luncheon in 2009.
Gladys is survived by several nieces and nephews and their families in CA, NV, AZ, MT, SD, NE, IA, OH, FL, several of whom traveled to Palo Alto in 2018 to help celebrate her 100th birthday. Relatives describe her love for crossword puzzles and playing the organ. Others recall Gladys as ageless, gracious, and kind – someone who preferred to live in the present, rather than dwelling in the past or wondering what might have been. They will not forget her wit, her sense of humor, or her smile. Hers was, indeed, a life well led.
The family would like to thank Lena Manatan and Undra Khavchig from Caring Hands for their tireless dedication and affectionate caregiving these last few years. Per Gladys's wishes, there will be no services. The family welcomes you to post memories or final words to her Facebook page or celebrate her life by making a gift in her name to one of the above nonprofit organizations. View the online memorial for Gladys Anenson