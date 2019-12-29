Mercury News Obituaries
Gladys F. Bernyk


1937 - 2019
Gladys F. Bernyk
November 17, 1937 - October 24, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Gladys was born in New York City. She attended The HS of Performing Arts for Drama, then Colby College, where she studied primary education. She met & married the love of her life, Alex Bernyk, in New York. Alex attended NYU, then Georgetown Univ. Medical School. He served in the US Army, which led them to move across the country, eventually moving to San Jose, CA in 1965. They lived in San Jose & Saratoga for the next 50+ yrs.
Besides her family, Gladys' other passion was volunteering. She & Alex worked for many yrs with Amigos de las Americas & Gladys volunteered with the Assistance League of SJ & other local organizations.
Gladys is survived by Alex, her children: Elyse, Martha, Julie, Andrew, Misty & their spouses + grandsons, Riley & Scotty.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 29, 2019
