Glenda Gavenman
1935 - 2020
Dec. 16, 1935 - June 27, 2020
Resident of Palo Alto, CA
Loving mother of Jon Gavenman (Kim). Devoted grandmother of Samuel, Jenna and Maxwell Gavenman. Predeceased by her loving husband of 48 years, Eugene Gavenman, and her parents, Charles and Esther Unger. Dear aunt of Howard Gavenman (Ilene), Scott Gavenman (Julie), Andi McCarter (Tom), Cherie Gilmore (Jim), Jerry Rosenbaum (Joanie). Dear cousin of Paul, Aaron and Hannah Feldstein. Also survived by numerous grandnieces and nephews. A 57 year resident of Los Altos, CA, native of San Francisco and Palo Alto, CA, age 84 years.
The family would like to thank the Moldaw Residences staff, Dr. Susan Hoffman, Ami-Care Services and Pathways Hospice for their care and support of Glenda. Funeral Services and interment have been held at Eternal Home Cemetery, Colma. Memorial contributions may be made to AmiCare Services LLC or the charity or other world-improving cause of your choice.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sinai Memorial Chapel
777 Woodside Road
Redwood City, CA 94061
(650) 369-3636
