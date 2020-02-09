|
|
Glendon Comstock
Jan 13, 1932 - Jan 25, 2020
San Jose, CA
Glendon Lee "Glen" Comstock, 88, died in Watsonville, CA after a lengthy illness. Glen was born in Liberal, KS to Otha and George Comstock. In 1935, the family joined the Dust Bowl migration, settling in Lindsay, CA where Glen graduated from High School in 1949.
He met Jeanette "Jay" Kandarian while attending San Jose Bible College and the two were married in 1951. He completed his degree in 1954, and proudly served two years in the US Army.
Glen and Jay made their home in San Jose, CA. He was self-employed in floor-covering installations for most of his career, bringing artistry to his craft and launching his two sons and several apprentices in their careers.
Glen was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. A devoted follower of Jesus Christ, he gave generously of his time and skill both at home and abroad.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jeanette "Jay" Comstock, of Watsonville, CA; his son Ron (Joyce) Comstock of Gilroy, CA; daughter Lauren (Dan) Wilkins of Watsonville, CA; son Brian (Sharon) Comstock, of San Jose, CA; and daughter Diane Comstock of Morgan Hill, CA, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for 2 pm Sunday, February 23, at Blossom Valley Bible Church, 6147 Purple Hills Drive, in San Jose.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 9, 2020