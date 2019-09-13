|
Glenna Ann Brannon Luckenbach
August 14, 1928 - January 18, 2019
Glenna Ann Brannon Luckenbach, age 90, a sixty-five year resident of Menlo Park, passed away peacefully at home on January 18, 2019. She was born on August 14, 1928 in San Diego. She attended Hoover High School and San Diego State College, where she joined Kappa Delta sorority
Glenna married the love of her life, Ralph Luckenbach, in January 1949, and moved from San Diego to Berkeley, where Ralph was a student at UC Berkeley. Glenna and Ralph moved to Menlo Park in 1953 when Ralph accepted a position with a high-tech company.
After raising her three sons, Glenna went back to college, became a LVN, and joined Kaiser Permanente where she worked for over fifteen years.
Family was the most important part of her life. She loved spending time with her sons and their families.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Luckenbach; and survived by her three sons, Steven, and his wife, Lori, and two grandchildren, James and Lisa; Mark, his wife Carole, and two grandchildren, John and Catherine; and David, and his fiancée, Marcie.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 13, 2019