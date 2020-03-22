|
Glenna Corsen
Resident of San Jose
Glenna was the seventh and the sixth daughter born to Earl Mack and Martha Daniel McAllister on October 22,1926 in Milton, Oregon. She passed away in San Jose, California on March 15, 2020. She graduated from McLaughlin Union High School in June 1946. She met Burton Corsen, a patient in an Army hospital in Walla Walla, Washington in April, 1943. The romance blossomed and they were married in Milton, Oregon June 29,1947. After graduating from high school, she attended the Victor Beauty School in Walla Walla, Washington. She qualified for a Cosmetology License in Washington and California where she worked and earned her "Putting Hubby Through" degree from the University of California.
Glenna was an accomplished seamstress gaining family fame creating clothes for Burt and her children as well as herself. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, adult coloring books and camping with family and friends. She and Burt toured most of the 50 states and several provinces in Canada. Joining Burt as a Boy Scout volunteer she served two years as a den mother and 28 volunteering every Tuesday at the local council office. For her service she was presented the Silver Beaver award, the Council's highest recognition for volunteer service.
She is survived by Burt and their children, David Corsen and Beverly Felix (Peter), granddaughter Tanya Darling, grandson Cody Corsen, several great grandchildren, his brother-in-law Leland Corsen, Jr. and several nephews and nieces. Friends are invited to share a celebration of Glenna's life at a safer date at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Interment will be private.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 22, 2020