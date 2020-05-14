Gloria AndersonResident of San JoseGloria Anderson passed away peacefully at home on May 5, 2020 at the age of 93. Gloria was born on April 4th, she was a native of San Jose, CA. Gloria retired from Pacific Bell/ATT, and after her retirement she became very active in the "Reaching Out Program" at Cathedral of Faith Church, for 26 years, located in San Jose, CA. Gloria is survived by her daughters, DyAnn Andrews, Patricia Perkins and Madeline Hudnall, and 6 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.Gloria will be laid to rest, Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park located in San Jose. Due to the Shelter in Place, this will be a private graveside service with her family. A Celebration of her life will be held at later time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the "Reaching Out" Cathedral of Faith, 2315 Canoas Garden Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125.