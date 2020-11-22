Gloria Ann (King Conway) DegenMay 29, 1939 - Oct. 24, 2020Resident of VacavilleGloria Ann Degen, age 81, passed away peacefully at home with family. She fought a courageous mercifully short battle with cancer. Gloria was born at the Presidio of San Francisco to Master Sergeant Bernard Lee King and Mary Anna Hunt-Scofield. She graduated from San Mateo High School in 1957 and earned her Associate Degree in Arts at the College of San Mateo.Gloria married Kevin Conway in 1960 in San Mateo. They had four daughters. Unfortunately, the marriage ended by divorce in 1985.She met Tom while living in Millbrae. They married in 1995 and retired to Vacaville. Tom and Gloria's friends remember her as smart, a fantastic cook, gorgeous, talented, thoughtful, vivacious, humorous, fashionable, joyful, spunky, and always a gracious hostess. Everyone who knew or met her admired her elegant hairdo—always perfectly styled and coiffed.Gloria is survived by her husband, Thomas Degen; her stepsister Clara Jeanne Mann of Pensacola, FL; daughters Cynthia and husband Matt Sweitzer of Reno, NV; Shirley Ann Heins of Folsom, CA; Colleen Conway of Mustang, OK; and Kristina and husband Jeff Stewart of Amarillo, TX; and stepdaughters Kathleen McFee of Roseville, CA; and Jennifer and husband David Kukis, of Davis, CA. Gloria is also survived by 13 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.A funeral mass is pending subject to virus restrictions. Invitees will be notified. Memorials to Sutter Health Hospice are encouraged.