1/1
Gloria Ann (King Conway) Degen
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Ann (King Conway) Degen
May 29, 1939 - Oct. 24, 2020
Resident of Vacaville
Gloria Ann Degen, age 81, passed away peacefully at home with family. She fought a courageous mercifully short battle with cancer. Gloria was born at the Presidio of San Francisco to Master Sergeant Bernard Lee King and Mary Anna Hunt-Scofield. She graduated from San Mateo High School in 1957 and earned her Associate Degree in Arts at the College of San Mateo.
Gloria married Kevin Conway in 1960 in San Mateo. They had four daughters. Unfortunately, the marriage ended by divorce in 1985.
She met Tom while living in Millbrae. They married in 1995 and retired to Vacaville. Tom and Gloria's friends remember her as smart, a fantastic cook, gorgeous, talented, thoughtful, vivacious, humorous, fashionable, joyful, spunky, and always a gracious hostess. Everyone who knew or met her admired her elegant hairdo—always perfectly styled and coiffed.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Thomas Degen; her stepsister Clara Jeanne Mann of Pensacola, FL; daughters Cynthia and husband Matt Sweitzer of Reno, NV; Shirley Ann Heins of Folsom, CA; Colleen Conway of Mustang, OK; and Kristina and husband Jeff Stewart of Amarillo, TX; and stepdaughters Kathleen McFee of Roseville, CA; and Jennifer and husband David Kukis, of Davis, CA. Gloria is also survived by 13 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass is pending subject to virus restrictions. Invitees will be notified. Memorials to Sutter Health Hospice are encouraged.


View the online memorial for Gloria Ann (King Conway) Degen

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
November 21, 2020
Always a beautiful holiday table.
Thomas Degen
November 21, 2020
Gorgeous roses
Thomas Degen
Spouse
November 21, 2020
Vows renewal at sea 2015.
Thomas Degen
Spouse
November 21, 2020
King Family
Thomas Degen
Spouse
November 21, 2020
Cruising
Thomas Degen
Spouse
November 21, 2020
Thomas Degen
Spouse
November 21, 2020
Thomas Degen
Spouse
November 19, 2020
That was Gloria.
Thomas Degen
Spouse
November 19, 2020
Thomas Degen
Spouse
November 19, 2020
That's Gloria!
Thomas Degen
Spouse
November 19, 2020
Thomas Eugene Degen
Spouse
November 19, 2020
Thomas Eugene Degen
Spouse
November 19, 2020
Thomas Eugene Degen
Spouse
November 19, 2020
We will miss your love, laughter and light forever. ❤
Jen Degen Kukis
Family
November 19, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved