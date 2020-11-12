Gloria Campbell GreenwayJanuary 18, 1927 - October 11, 2020Resident of San Jose, CAGloria was born in Wild Rose, ND and lived in ND until at age 16 her family moved to Salem, OR. After working for Western Union for several years she earned a teaching credential from SJSU and taught grammar school for 2 years. In 1952 she married Willard R. Campbell and together they had 4 children. During the 1980's Gloria owned and operated The Country Garden in El Paseo Shopping Center. In 1984 she married Warren I. Greenway. They traveled extensively making trailer trips to Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, etc. Gloria was much involved in community and church volunteer work. She loved her family, her plants and shopping for the latest styles! She is much loved and greatly missed by family and friends.Gloria is survived by her children Heather Williams (Neil Williams), Warren Campbell (Elizabeth Sandoval), Colin Campbell (Jowei Campbell) and Stuart Campbell (Candy Liu); grandchildren Joshua, Scott, Christopher and Frank Campbell, Rebekah Fujimura, Derek Tang and Katherine Gray.